Exploring the Mental Health Impact of COVID-19 on New Mothers

The outbreak of COVID-19 has many practicing social distancing and wearing masks to protect each other, but most importantly to protect vulnerable populations. Studies have shown that the elderly and immunocompromised populations are at higher risk for developing complications related to COVID-19, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has not yet confirmed how it could affect those who are pregnant.

Sharon Dekel, PhD

The uncertainty during this unprecedented time could be a significant source of stress, which is why Sharon Dekel, PhD, a researcher and psychologist in the Department of Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital, is launching a study to understand how COVID-19 could be affecting the mental health and childbirth experience of women who recently gave birth.

Dekel is launching a study that is open to all women across the globe who have recently given birth (within the past six months) to understand the impact of COVID-19 on women’s mental health, their birth experience and how they are coping with new motherhood.

She is collecting information about potential stressors that could affect childbirth—such as women’s sense of control and safety giving birth during the pandemic while under various hospital restrictions—and how these experiences may affect maternal wellbeing following childbirth.

All women can participate anonymously by completing a brief online survey, and so far over 744 women have enrolled from the US and other regions.

The Dekel Lab

The Dekel lab studies the wellbeing of women and how they cope with stress and trauma during pregnancy through childbirth and beyond. Dekel and her team combines psychological, physiological and neuroimaging tools to develop novel tools for early detection of mothers at risk for postpartum mental disorders as well to identify safe and effective preventive treatments.

Dekel’s research has found that there are two types of stressors that can contribute to a stressful childbirth and the development of childbirth-related post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and co-occurring depression.

Objective stressors relate to the physical health of the mother throughout the childbirth experience, says Dekel. This can include obstetric complications, emergency c-sections or a near death experience.

Subjective stressors relate to the mother’s appraisal of and emotional reaction to events such as a negative perception of the birth, a general fear of childbirth or giving birth in an environment that feels uncomfortable, Dekel explains.

By identifying these stressors and how they affect mental health outcomes in mothers, Dekel and her team hope to better identify those who may be at risk and provide preventative support and treatment.

Pregnancy and Childbirth in the Time of COVID-19

Scientists have said experiencing a pandemic is unlike many other kinds of stress and trauma because it is not a single traumatic event, but rather a drawn out traumatic experience punctuated by moments of more acute stress. Comparing a pandemic to other experiences may not provide an accurate picture of its true impact, and the only way experts can learn more about it is to study it. Since there is little data about how COVID-19 could affect postpartum women, particularly their mental health, Dr. Dekel is looking to gather as much information as possible to help.

With the information gathered in this survey, Dekel and her team are hoping to understand different aspects of postpartum adaptation to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as coping with trauma, the potential for psychological growth and the impact of additional support from a partner who may be home more often due to the stay-at-home orders.

“We want to develop a holistic approach to care to better support mothers throughout their experience and better identify those at risk for developing childbirth-related traumatic stress conditions,” says Dekel. It is also important to note that there is a lot of data that supports improving the wellbeing of the mother can improve the wellbeing of the child, she explains.

“Ensuring the wellbeing of the mother in the weeks and months following childbirth can support the welfare of the child from the first weeks and months of their life, and ultimately the child’s welfare as they become an adult and a parent themselves.” Sharon Dekel, PhD

