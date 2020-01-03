Want to Be a Better Science Communicator in 2020? Check Out These Tips

At the Mass General Research Institute, we are constantly working to improve our science communication skills so we can talk about the research at Massachusetts General Hospital in ways that everyone can understand.

We encourage everyone involved in science —from investigators to postdocs to lab technicians and more — to work on their science communication skills.

As a more effective communicator, you will be able to write better grant applications and scientific papers, become a more engaging public speakers, and increase your interactions with colleagues and potential donors.

Here are some links that can help you get started:

How Do I Become a Science Writer?

Sarah Olson writing for The Startup on Medium

Typically, science writers don’t strictly follow a path in just journalism or PR. Some people prefer to have a stable position in PR and will do freelance journalism on the side. Other people may spend a decade in journalism before settling down as a science writer at a university. Whichever you choose to pursue at first, just remember that it’s not uncommon to switch between them.

A Guide to Speaking Onstage for Smart People

Kate Downey writing for Medium

You’re doing this talk to communicate something to the audience. All the difficult and unnatural-feeling parts of speaking onstage are there by design to ensure the audience can hear, see, and understand you.

Making Headlines: Choosing the Best Title For Your Paper

Helen Robertson, PhD, writing for the NatureJobs blog

The main points to keep in mind when deciding the title of your paper can be remembered— fortuitously — by the first six letters of the alphabet: keep it ‘Accurate; Brief; Clear; Declarative; Engaged and Focused’.

10 Simple Steps to Writing a Scientific Paper

Andre Armani writing for SPIE (The international society for optics and photonics)

Armani often coaches students through the process of writing their first scientific paper. Her 10-step formula for writing a scientific paper could be useful to anyone who has concluded a study and feels the dread of the blank page looming.

How to Create Better Visual Presentations

Nancy Duarte for the Stanford Graduate School of Business

Nancy Duarte explains how to create better visual presentations so you can communicate your ideas with efficiency, clarity and impact.

