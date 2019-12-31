Looking to Fill Time During the Holiday Lull? Check out these “Best Of” Science Lists

If you’re working between Christmas and New Years, chances are your office or lab is pretty quiet. OK, it’s probably more of a ghost town. If you’re looking for ways to pass the time—and you’ve already cleared out your inbox and cleaned up your desk—check out these science favorites from around the web in 2019!

The 2019 Altmetric Top 100

In the past 12 months, Altmetric has tracked over 62.5 million mentions of 2.7 million research outputs. Here, we’ve highlighted the 100 most discussed works of 2019—those that have truly captured the public imagination.

What We’d Read First: (four articles featuring Mass General investigators)

The Ten Best Science Books of 2019

Jay Bennett and Rachel Lallensack writing for Smithsonian Magazine

Titles that explore the workings of the human body, the lives of animals big and small, the past and future of planet earth and how it’s all connected.

What We’d Read First:

The Reality Bubble: Blind Spots, Hidden Truths and the Dangerous Illusions that Shape Our World by Ziya Tong

The Best Science Books of 2019

Casper Henderson interviewing Barbara Kiser for Nature

It’s been another fabulous year for science books that make important scientific developments accessible to a general audience. Barbara Kiser, Books & Arts Editor at Nature, talks us through her favourite science books of 2019.

What We’d Read First:

The Snow Leopard Project: And Other Adventures in Warzone Conservation by Alex Dehgan

Our Favorite Science News Stories of 2019

David Grimm writing for Science

A lost continent. Bullets made of dark matter. A “cow” in space. These were the subjects of some of our favorite stories about scientific findings this year.

What We’d Read First:

‘Wood wide web’—the underground network of microbes that connects trees—mapped for first time

Science’s 2019’s Breakthrough of the Year and Runners-up

Science News Staff

Each year, Science’s editors and writers highlight a top research achievement as their Breakthrough of the Year. This year, the honor goes to the first image of a black hole—the culmination of more than 10 years of work.

Looking for More Top 10 Lists?

Check out the ten most popular posts from the Mass General Research Institute Blog in 2019:

