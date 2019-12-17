Mass General Research Wrapped for 2019

Thank you to all of our researchers and readers who made 2019 such a great year for the Mass General Research Institute.

To reflect on this past year and celebrate the beginning of a new one, we wanted to share some highlights and milestones with you in our second annual Mass General Research Wrapped.

Research Activity

1 billion dollars in research funding

Research at Mass General has continued to thrive, and 2019 was a year full of exciting milestones.

This year, Mass General was once again the #1 independent research hospital in NIH funding. Thanks to the brilliance of our researchers Mass General was able to secure 1 billion dollars in research funding.

Awards and Honors

101 awards and honors

Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital are regularly recognized for their contributions to the scientific community.

This year we have been proud to share over 101 research-related awards and honors.

Highly Cited Researchers

55 highly cited researchers

Every year, Web of Science Group compiles a list of highly cited researchers. They are recognized for their exceptional research performance, determined by production of multiple highly cited papers that rank in the top 1% by citations for field and year.

This year, we are pleased to announce that 55 Mass General investigators made the list.

Snapshot of Science

300+ high impact papers

Each month we release a Snapshot of Science, a monthly email and web digest of high impact papers in which a Mass General investigator is the first or last author.

In 2019, we highlighted over 300 high impact papers by Mass General researchers.

Research Blog Earns Recognition

108,882 views

This past year has been a memorable one for our blog, as we were awarded gold for Best Healthcare Content by the New England Society for Healthcare Communications (NESHCo), as well as a gold award for best healthcare content for one of our articles and a distinction for best blog by the eHealthcare Leadership Awards.

We have also posted 128 blog posts and saw our visitors skyrocket to 108,882 views in 2019. Thanks to everyone who helped make this possible!

MGH Research Scholar Awards

60 MGH Research Scholar awards

The MGH Research Scholars program was started to provide forward-thinking researchers with the funding they need to take their work into new and uncharted territories.

In 2019, we named five new MGH Research Scholars, bringing the total number of MGH Research Scholar awards to 60 since it was launched in 2011.

US News and World Report Ranking

#2 hospital in the US

Each year, Mass General is recognized for achieving the highest standards in patient care, education and research, ranking the hospital among the most prestigious medical institutions.

In 2019, Mass General was named the #2 hospital in the United States and was nationally ranked in 16 specialties by U.S. News & World Report.

Research Proposals

4,335 research proposals

As an academic medical center, a significant potion of research at Mass General is funded by federal grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and other federal institutions.

The total number of grant proposals written by Mass General researchers in 2019 was 4,335 proposals. That averages to about 12 a day!

Discoveries and Inventions

Research at Mass General often leads to novel discoveries and inventions that lead to new therapies to treat and prevent disease.

In the 2019 fiscal year, there was a total of 1,593 applications filed for protection of intellectual property and 629 patents were issued to Mass General investigators.

About the Mass General Research Institute

Massachusetts General Hospital is home to the largest hospital-based research program in the United States. Our researchers work side-by-side with physicians to develop innovative new ways to diagnose, treat and prevent disease.

Support our research

