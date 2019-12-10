Mass General is Home to 55 of the World’s Most Influential Researchers

Web of Science Group’s annual list of Highly Cited Researchers was recently released, and we are pleased to announce that 55 investigators from the Mass General Research Institute made the list.

In 2019, fewer than 6,300, or 0.1%, of the world’s researchers were named across 21 research fields.

According to Web of Science Group, the Highly Cited Researchers list identifies scientists and social scientists who have demonstrated significant influence through publication of multiple papers, highly cited by their peers, during the last decade.

For the 2019 report, the papers surveyed were those published and cited during 2008-2018, which then were ranked in the top 1% by citations for their essential science indicators (ESI) and year.

Please join us in saying congratulations to this year’s class of highly cited researchers!

(Investigators with * after their names are MGH Research Scholars. Investigators with ** are Endowed MGH Research Institute Chairs.)

Researcher Department A. John Iafrate, MD, PhD Department of Pathology Aditya Bardia, MPH, MBBS Mass General Cancer Center Alessio Fasano, MD Mucosal Immunology and Biology Research Center Alex Shalek, PhD Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT and Harvard Alice Shaw, MD, PhD Mass General Cancer Center Andrew Chan, MD, MPH* Department of Medicine Benjamin Kleinstiver, PhD Center for Genomic Medicine Benjamin Neale, PhD Analytic and Translational Genetics Unit, Broad Institute Bradley Bernstein, MD, PhD** Department of Pathology Bradley Hyman, MD, PhD MassGeneral Institute for Neurodegenerative Diseases (MIND) Bruce Fischl, PhD Department of Radiology, Martinos Center for Biomedical Imaging Bruce Walker, PhD Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT and Harvard Carlos Camargo, MD Department of Emergency Medicine Dai Fukumura, MD, PhD Department of Radiation Oncology Daniel Haber, MD, PhD Mass General Cancer Center, Broad Institute David Ting, MD Mass General Cancer Center Dennis Burton, PhD Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT and Harvard Dorene Rentz, PsyD Department of Neurology Filip Swirski, PhD* Center for Systems Biology Gad Getz, PhD Mass General Cancer Center, Broad Institute Galit Alter, PhD* Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT and Harvard J Keith Joung, MD, PhD* Department of Pathology James Januzzi, MD Cardiovasuclar Research Center Jen Sheen, PhD Department of Molecular Biology Justin Gainor, MD Mass General Cancer Center Keith Flaherty, MD Mass General Cancer Center Keith Johnson, MD Department of Radiology, Gordon Center for Medical Imaging Konrad Hochedlinger, PhD Department of Molecular Biology, Broad Institute Lecia Sequist, MD Mass General Cancer Center Lisa-Feldman Barrett, PhD Department of Psychiatry, Department of Radiology Mari Mino-Kenudson, MD Department of Pathology Mark Daly, PhD Analytic and Translational Genetics Unit Martin Aryee, PhD Department of Pathology, Broad Insitute Matthew Gilman, MD Department of Radiology Matthias Nahrendorf, MD, PhD* Center for Systems Biology Maurizio Fava, MD Department of Psychiatry Mehmet Toner, PhD Mass General Cancer Center Michael Barry, MD Department of Medicine Michael Hamblin, PhD Wellman Center for Photomedicine Michael Lawrence, PhD Mass General Cancer Center Mikael Pittet, PhD* Center for Systems Biology Nir Hacohen, PhD Mass General Cancer Center, Broad Institute Rakesh Jain, PhD Department of Radiation Oncology,

Edwin L. Steele Laboratories for Tumor Biology Ralph Weissleder, MD, PhD Center for Systems Biology Ramnik Xavier, MD, PhD Center for Immunology and Inflammatory Diseases, Broad Institute Randy Buckner, PhD Department of Psychiatry Rudy Tanzi, PhD Department of Neurology Sek Kathiresan, MD Cardiovascular Research Center, Broad Institute Shannon Stott, PhD Mass General Cancer Center Shyamala Maheswaran, PhD Mass General Cancer Center Stephen Faraone, PhD Department of Psychiatry Stephen Haggarty, PhD* Center for Genomic Medicine, Broad Institute Steven Greenberg, MD, PhD Department of Neurology Vamsi Mootha, MD Department of Molecular Biology Xandra Breakefield, PhD Department of Neurology

About the Mass General Research Institute

Massachusetts General Hospital is home to the largest hospital-based research program in the United States. Our researchers work side-by-side with physicians to develop innovative new ways to diagnose, treat and prevent disease.

Support our research

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

