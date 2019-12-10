Mass General is Home to 55 of the World’s Most Influential Researchers

Web of Science Group’s annual list of Highly Cited Researchers was recently released, and we are pleased to announce that 55 investigators from the Mass General Research Institute made the list.
In 2019, fewer than 6,300, or 0.1%, of the world’s researchers were named across 21 research fields.
According to Web of Science Group, the Highly Cited Researchers list identifies scientists and social scientists who have demonstrated significant influence through publication of multiple papers, highly cited by their peers, during the last decade.
For the 2019 report, the papers surveyed were those published and cited during 2008-2018, which then were ranked in the top 1% by citations for their essential science indicators (ESI) and year.
Please join us in saying congratulations to this year’s class of highly cited researchers!
(Investigators with * after their names are MGH Research Scholars. Investigators with ** are Endowed MGH Research Institute Chairs.)
|Researcher
|Department
|A. John Iafrate, MD, PhD
|Department of Pathology
|Aditya Bardia, MPH, MBBS
|Mass General Cancer Center
|Alessio Fasano, MD
|Mucosal Immunology and Biology Research Center
|Alex Shalek, PhD
|Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT and Harvard
|Alice Shaw, MD, PhD
|Mass General Cancer Center
|Andrew Chan, MD, MPH*
|Department of Medicine
|Benjamin Kleinstiver, PhD
|Center for Genomic Medicine
|Benjamin Neale, PhD
|Analytic and Translational Genetics Unit, Broad Institute
|Bradley Bernstein, MD, PhD**
|Department of Pathology
|Bradley Hyman, MD, PhD
|MassGeneral Institute for Neurodegenerative Diseases (MIND)
|Bruce Fischl, PhD
|Department of Radiology, Martinos Center for Biomedical Imaging
|Bruce Walker, PhD
|Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT and Harvard
|Carlos Camargo, MD
|Department of Emergency Medicine
|Dai Fukumura, MD, PhD
|Department of Radiation Oncology
|Daniel Haber, MD, PhD
|Mass General Cancer Center, Broad Institute
|David Ting, MD
|Mass General Cancer Center
|Dennis Burton, PhD
|Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT and Harvard
|Dorene Rentz, PsyD
|Department of Neurology
|Filip Swirski, PhD*
|Center for Systems Biology
|Gad Getz, PhD
|Mass General Cancer Center, Broad Institute
|Galit Alter, PhD*
|Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT and Harvard
|J Keith Joung, MD, PhD*
|Department of Pathology
|James Januzzi, MD
|Cardiovasuclar Research Center
|Jen Sheen, PhD
|Department of Molecular Biology
|Justin Gainor, MD
|Mass General Cancer Center
|Keith Flaherty, MD
|Mass General Cancer Center
|Keith Johnson, MD
|Department of Radiology, Gordon Center for Medical Imaging
|Konrad Hochedlinger, PhD
|Department of Molecular Biology, Broad Institute
|Lecia Sequist, MD
|Mass General Cancer Center
|Lisa-Feldman Barrett, PhD
|Department of Psychiatry, Department of Radiology
|Mari Mino-Kenudson, MD
|Department of Pathology
|Mark Daly, PhD
|Analytic and Translational Genetics Unit
|Martin Aryee, PhD
|Department of Pathology, Broad Insitute
|Matthew Gilman, MD
|Department of Radiology
|Matthias Nahrendorf, MD, PhD*
|Center for Systems Biology
|Maurizio Fava, MD
|Department of Psychiatry
|Mehmet Toner, PhD
|Mass General Cancer Center
|Michael Barry, MD
|Department of Medicine
|Michael Hamblin, PhD
|Wellman Center for Photomedicine
|Michael Lawrence, PhD
|Mass General Cancer Center
|Mikael Pittet, PhD*
|Center for Systems Biology
|Nir Hacohen, PhD
|Mass General Cancer Center, Broad Institute
|Rakesh Jain, PhD
|Department of Radiation Oncology,
Edwin L. Steele Laboratories for Tumor Biology
|Ralph Weissleder, MD, PhD
|Center for Systems Biology
|Ramnik Xavier, MD, PhD
|Center for Immunology and Inflammatory Diseases, Broad Institute
|Randy Buckner, PhD
|Department of Psychiatry
|Rudy Tanzi, PhD
|Department of Neurology
|Sek Kathiresan, MD
|Cardiovascular Research Center, Broad Institute
|Shannon Stott, PhD
|Mass General Cancer Center
|Shyamala Maheswaran, PhD
|Mass General Cancer Center
|Stephen Faraone, PhD
|Department of Psychiatry
|Stephen Haggarty, PhD*
|Center for Genomic Medicine, Broad Institute
|Steven Greenberg, MD, PhD
|Department of Neurology
|Vamsi Mootha, MD
|Department of Molecular Biology
|Xandra Breakefield, PhD
|Department of Neurology
