Thankful for Friends, Family and Science

Thanksgiving is a holiday that was initially created to celebrate the harvest, and over the years it has evolved to become a holiday about friends, family, food and being thankful.

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, we couldn’t wait to share one of the things we’re grateful for: science! Science has helped us learn more about the world we live in and its role in medicine and technology has helped us live longer and healthier lives. Without it, who knows where we would be?

If you don’t want to get into politics around the table, consider diving into some Thanksgiving-themed science!

3 Reasons to Be Thankful for Science

Marshall Shepherd writing for Forbes

Thanksgiving is the the time of year that we reflect on what we are thankful for. I personally am thankful for my family, relatively good health, and the ability to teach students (and public). Upon further reflection, I am also thankful for science.

Giving Thanks Can Make You Happier

Healthbeat, Harvard Health

In positive psychology research, gratitude is strongly and consistently associated with greater happiness. Gratitude helps people feel more positive emotions, relish good experiences, improve their health, deal with adversity, and build strong relationships.

The Science Behind the Flavors of a Thanksgiving Meal

Joseph Paul writing for Purdue News

Cordelia Running, an assistant professor in the College of Health and Human Sciences and director of the SPIT Lab at Purdue University, researches the science behind the physical and mental processes that influence the flavors of the food we eat.

It’s Not the Turkey That Makes You Tired

Ashley Abramson writing for Elemental

If you’ve ever had an unstoppable urge to crash on the couch after eating — the most common example is after a hearty Thanksgiving dinner — then you’ve experienced what scientists call “postprandial somnolence,” or in layperson’s terms, a food coma.

Forget Politics: 7 Wacky Science Stories to Talk About This Thanksgiving

Stephanie Pappas writing for LiveScience

When Uncle Marley starts rambling about those dastardly Democrats or Aunt Susie brings up those shifty Republicans, you can derail the conversation quickly with some weird science. Here is a list of timely and bizarre science stories that (we hope) will lighten the mood and promote familial togetherness this holiday season. Good luck.

About the Mass General Research Institute

Massachusetts General Hospital is home to the largest hospital-based research program in the United States. Our researchers work side-by-side with physicians to develop innovative new ways to diagnose, treat and prevent disease.

Support our research

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

